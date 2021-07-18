Parameter window for custom indicators
Mr Igor Prizzi: when I make a new indicator I get the initial window with Common, Input, Colors, Levels, Scale and Visualization. But I would like a window with a "Properties" tab, like the built in indicators. Is there any way to achieve that? ThanksNo, not possible!
Fernando Carreiro:
No, not possible!
No, not possible!
I thought that was the case. It's just that changing the colours in Mac OS doesn't seem work. Very annoying!
Thanks for your reply.
Igor Prizzi:
I thought that was the case. It's just that changing the colours in Mac OS doesn't seem work. Very annoying!
Thanks for your reply.
Changing colors on MacOS does not work? Please go into details.
I use Metatrader on MacOS for more than 5 years, since MT4, to Mt5 nowadays..
I also have developed a lot of EA and indictors, and I never had colours problems o MacOS
What is happening with the colours ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
when I make a new indicator I get the initial window with Common, Input, Colors, Levels, Scale and Visualization
But I would like a window with a "Properties" tab, like the built in indicators. Is there any way to achieve that? Thanks