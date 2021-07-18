Parameter window for custom indicators

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Hi all,

when I make a new indicator I get the initial window with Common, Input, Colors, Levels, Scale and Visualization

Custom indicator


But I would like a window with a "Properties" tab, like the built in indicators. Is there any way to achieve that? Thanks

Built in indicator

[Deleted]  
Mr Igor Prizzi: when I make a new indicator I get the initial window with Common, Input, Colors, Levels, Scale and Visualization. But I would like a window with a "Properties" tab, like the built in indicators. Is there any way to achieve that? Thanks
No, not possible!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
No, not possible!

I thought that was the case. It's just that changing the colours in Mac OS doesn't seem work. Very annoying!

Thanks for your reply.

 
Igor Prizzi:

I thought that was the case. It's just that changing the colours in Mac OS doesn't seem work. Very annoying!

Thanks for your reply.

Changing colors on MacOS does not work? Please go into details. 


I use Metatrader on MacOS for more than 5 years, since MT4, to Mt5 nowadays..

I also have developed a lot of EA and indictors, and I never had colours problems o MacOS


What is happening with the colours ?

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