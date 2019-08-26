Virtual Hosting
Hi, can i use virtual hosting service for 2 trading accounts from different brokers, using 1 mql5 account? And do those accounts have to be in the same names as the ones in mql5 account?
Makabelo Pusetso Rakotsoane:
Hi, can i use virtual hosting service for 2 trading accounts from different brokers, using 1 mql5 account? And do those accounts have to be in the same names as the ones in mql5 account?
Hi, can i use virtual hosting service for 2 trading accounts from different brokers, using 1 mql5 account? And do those accounts have to be in the same names as the ones in mql5 account?
Yes, you can use the same MQL5 account credentials, during your community login in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Thank you Eleni
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