- MathProbabilityDensityUniform
- MathCumulativeDistributionUniform
- MathQuantileUniform
- MathRandomUniform
- MathMomentsUniform
MathQuantileUniform
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileUniform(
double MathQuantileUniform(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qcauschy() in R.
double MathQuantileUniform(
bool MathQuantileUniform(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
a
[in] Distribution parameter a (lower bound).
b
[in] Distribution parameter b (upper bound).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.