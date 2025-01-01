- MathProbabilityDensityUniform
- MathCumulativeDistributionUniform
- MathQuantileUniform
- MathRandomUniform
- MathMomentsUniform
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the uniform distribution with the a and b parameters.
double MathMomentsUniform(
Parameters
a
[in] Distribution parameter a (lower bound).
b
[in] Distribution parameter b (upper bound).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.