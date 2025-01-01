ドキュメントセクション
確率変数xに対して、パラメータnu、deltaを用いて非心t分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
  const double  x,             // 確率変数の値
  const double  nu,           // 分布のパラメータ（自由度の数）
  const double  delta,         // 非心パラメータ
  const bool    tail,         // 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率が計算される
  const bool   log_mode,     // 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合は、確率の自然対数が計算される
  int&          error_code    // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

double  MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
  const double  x,             // 確率変数の値
  const double  nu,           // 分布のパラメータ（自由度の数）
  const double  delta,         // 非心パラメータ
  int&          error_code    // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

確率変数xに対して、パラメータnu、deltaを用いて非心t分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのpt()の類似体です。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
  const double& x[],           // 確率変数の値を持つ配列
  const double  nu,             // 分布のパラメータ（自由度の数）
  const double  delta,         // 非心パラメータ
  const bool    tail,           // 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率が計算される
  const bool   log_mode,       // 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合は、確率の自然対数が計算される
  double&      result[]        // 確率関数の値の配列
  );

<t0>確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータnu、deltaを用いて非心t分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
  const double& x[],           // 確率変数の値を持つ配列
  const double  nu,             // 分布のパラメータ（自由度の数）
  const double  delta,         // 非心パラメータ
  double&      result[]        // 確率関数の値の配列
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  確率変数の値

x[]

[in]  確率変数の値を持つ配列

nu

[in]  分布のパラメータ（自由度の数）

delta

[in]  非心パラメータ.

tail

[in]  計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。

log_mode

[in]  値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率の自然対数を計算する。

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを格納する変数

result[]

[out]  確率関数の値の配列