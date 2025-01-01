MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric

Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double x,

const double p,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double x,

const double p,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pgeom() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double& x[],

const double p,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double& x[],

const double p,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

p

[in] Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if tail=true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value, if log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability function.