- MathProbabilityDensityGeometric
- MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric
- MathQuantileGeometric
- MathRandomGeometric
- MathMomentsGeometric
MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pgeom() in R.
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
Calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
p
[in] Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if tail=true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value, if log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability function.