MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric

通过p参数，计算随机变量x的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。

double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double x,

const double p,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double x,

const double p,

int& error_code

);

通过p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。Analog of the pgeom() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double& x[],

const double p,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

通过p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(

const double& x[],

const double p,

double& result[]

);

参数

x

[in] 随机变量值。

x[]

[in] 随机变量值数组。

p

[in] 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）。

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if tail=true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.

log_mode

[in] 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。

error_code

[out] 存储错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out] 概率函数值数组。