MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric

通过p参数，计算随机变量x的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值（整数）
   const double  p,             // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   const bool    tail,          // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,      // 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过p参数，计算随机变量x的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值（整数）
   const double  p,             // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。Analog of the pgeom() in R.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  p,              // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

通过p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  p,              // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

参数

x

[in]  随机变量值。

x[]

[in]  随机变量值数组。

p

[in]  分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）。  

tail

[in]  Flag of calculation, if tail=true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.

log_mode

[in]  计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。

error_code

[out]  存储错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  概率函数值数组。