MathMomentsGamma

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the gamma distribution with the a and b parameters.

double MathMomentsGamma(

const double a,

const double b,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

Parameters

a

[in] The first parameter of the distribution (shape).

b

[in] The second parameter of the distribution (scale).

mean

[out] Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out] Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out] Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.