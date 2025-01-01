MathRandomGamma

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomGamma(

const double a,

const double b,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgamma() in R.

bool MathRandomGamma(

const double a,

const double b,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

a

[in] The first parameter of the distribution (shape).

b

[in] The second parameter of the distribution (scale).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.