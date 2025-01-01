문서화섹션
a 및 b 매개변수를 사용하여 감마 분포의 처음 네 모멘트에 대한 이론적 수치 값을 계산합니다.

double  MathMomentsGamma(
   const double  a,              // 분포의 첫 번째 매개변수(형상)
   const double  b,              // 분포의 두 번째 매개변수(스케일)
   double&       mean,           // 평균에 대한 변수
   double&       variance,       // 분산에 대한 변수  
   double&       skewness,       // 왜도에 대한 변수
   double&       kurtosis,       // 첨도에 대한 변수
   int&          error_code      // 오류 코드에 대한 변수
   );

매개변수

a

[in]   분포의 첫 번째 매개변수(형상).

b

[in]   분포의 두 번째 매개변수(스케일).

mean

[out]  평균 값을 가져올 변수.

variance

[out]  분산을 가져올 변수.

skewness

[out]  왜도를 가져올 변수.

kurtosis

[out]  첨도를 가져올 변수.

error_code

[out]  오류 코드를 가져올 변수.

값 반환

모멘트 계산에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.