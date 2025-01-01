MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計ガンマ分布MathMomentsGamma
- MathProbabilityDensityGamma
- MathCumulativeDistributionGamma
- MathQuantileGamma
- MathRandomGamma
- MathMomentsGamma
MathMomentsGamma
a 및 b 매개변수를 사용하여 감마 분포의 처음 네 모멘트에 대한 이론적 수치 값을 계산합니다.
|
double MathMomentsGamma(
매개변수
a
[in] 분포의 첫 번째 매개변수(형상).
b
[in] 분포의 두 번째 매개변수(스케일).
mean
[out] 평균 값을 가져올 변수.
variance
[out] 분산을 가져올 변수.
skewness
[out] 왜도를 가져올 변수.
kurtosis
[out] 첨도를 가져올 변수.
error_code
[out] 오류 코드를 가져올 변수.
값 반환
모멘트 계산에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.