Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomCauchy(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rcauchy() in R.
bool MathRandomCauchy(
Parameters
a
[in] mean parameter of the distribution.
b
[in] scale parameter of the distribution.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.