Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomCauchy(
   const double  a,              // mean parameter of the distribution
   const double  b,              // scale parameter of the distribution
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rcauchy() in R.

bool  MathRandomCauchy(
   const double  a,              // mean parameter of the distribution
   const double  b,              // scale parameter of the distribution
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

a

[in]  mean parameter of the distribution.

b

[in]  scale parameter of the distribution.

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.