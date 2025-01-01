MathProbabilityDensityCauchy

Calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityCauchy(

const double x,

const double a,

const double b,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathProbabilityDensityCauchy(

const double x,

const double a,

const double b,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dcauchy() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityCauchy(

const double& x[],

const double a,

const double b,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityCauchy(

const double& x[],

const double a,

const double b,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

a

[in] mean parameter of the distribution.

b

[in] scale parameter of the distribution.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability density function.