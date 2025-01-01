CConditions

Class defines a set of fuzzy conditions connected to each other by an operator.

Description

A set of fuzzy conditions connected to each other by an operator may be described as follows:

where:

X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;

a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values.

In this example, the and operator is used. Besides, the or operator is available in this class.

Declaration

class CConditions : public ICondition

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject ICondition CConditions

Class methods

Class method Description ConditionsList Gets the list of all conditions Not Gets and sets the flag indicating whether it is necessary to apply negation to these conditions Op Gets and sets a type of the conditions bundle operator.