Class defines a set of fuzzy conditions connected to each other by an operator.  

Description

A set of fuzzy conditions connected to each other by an operator may be described as follows:

fuzzy_cconditions

where:

  • X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
  • a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values.

In this example, the and operator is used. Besides, the or operator is available in this class.

Declaration

   class CConditions : public ICondition

Title

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      ICondition

          CConditions

Class methods

Class method  

Description

ConditionsList

Gets the list of all conditions

Not

Gets and sets the flag indicating whether it is necessary to apply negation to these conditions

Op

Gets and sets a type of the conditions bundle operator.

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare
Var