CConditions
Class defines a set of fuzzy conditions connected to each other by an operator.
Description
A set of fuzzy conditions connected to each other by an operator may be described as follows:
where:
- X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
- a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values.
In this example, the and operator is used. Besides, the or operator is available in this class.
Declaration
class CConditions : public ICondition
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
ICondition
CConditions
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets the list of all conditions
Gets and sets the flag indicating whether it is necessary to apply negation to these conditions
Gets and sets a type of the conditions bundle operator.