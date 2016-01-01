文档部分
CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction

通过A1，A2，C1和C2参数以区分两个s型函数的形式实施归属函数的类。

描述

该函数基于s型曲线。它允许通过等于1的开始变元值创建归属函数。这类函数适用于您需要设置"short"或"long"这类语言条目的情况。

fuzzy_diffsigmoidal_function

绘制图表的示例代码显示如下。

声明

   class CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

主题

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction

类方法

类方法  

描述

A1

获取和设置第一归属函数的倾斜度比率。

A2

获取和设置第二归属函数的倾斜度比率。

С1

获取和设置第一归属函数的变形坐标参数。

С2

获取和设置第二归属函数的变形坐标参数。

GetValue

通过指定自变数计算归属函数值。

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

示例

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 创建归属函数
CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction func1(5,1,8,7);
CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction func2(5,4,5,7);
CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction func3(5,6,2,7);
//--- 创建归属函数包装程序
double DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 创建图形
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 创建曲线
   graphic.CurveAdd(DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1, 8, 7]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 4, 5, 7]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(DifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 6, 2, 7]");
//--- 设置X轴属性
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- 设置Y轴属性
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 绘图
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
