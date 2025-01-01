Compare

Compares two values of type T.

int Compare(

T x,

T y

);

Parameters

x

[in] The first value to compare.

y

[in] The second value to compare.

Return Value

Returns a number that expresses the ratio of the two compared values:

if the result is less than zero, x is less than y (x<y)

if the result is equal to zero, x is equal to y (x=y)

if the result is greater than zero, x is greater than y (x>y)

Note

The x and y values are compared based one one of he overloads of the Compare global method depending on the T type.