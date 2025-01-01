- Compare
Compares two values of type T.
int Compare(
Parameters
x
[in] The first value to compare.
y
[in] The second value to compare.
Return Value
Returns a number that expresses the ratio of the two compared values:
- if the result is less than zero, x is less than y (x<y)
- if the result is equal to zero, x is equal to y (x=y)
- if the result is greater than zero, x is greater than y (x>y)
Note
The x and y values are compared based one one of he overloads of the Compare global method depending on the T type.