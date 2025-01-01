int _AppliedTo
The _AppliedTo variable allows finding out the type of data, used for indicator calculation:
|
Data type
|
Meaning
|
Description of data used for indicator calculation.
|
—
|
0
|
The indicator uses the second OnCalculate() call form - the data for calculation are not specified by a certain buffer or data array
|
Close
|
1
|
Close prices
|
Open
|
2
|
Open prices
|
High
|
3
|
High prices
|
Low
|
4
|
Low prices
|
Median Price (HL/2)
|
5
|
Median price = (High+Low)/2
|
Typical Price (HLC/3)
|
6
|
Typical price = (High+Low+Close)/3
|
Weighted Price (HLCC/4)
|
7
|
Weighted price = (Open+High+Low+Close)/4
|
Previous Indicator's Data
|
8
|
Data of the indicator, which was launched on the chart before this indicator
|
First Indicator's Data
|
9
|
Data of the indicator, which was launched first on the chart
|
Indicator handle
|
10+
|
Data of the indicator, which was passed to the iCustom() function using the indicator handle. The _AppliedTo value contains the indicator handle
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also