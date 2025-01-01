DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferencePredefined Variables_AppliedTo 

int _AppliedTo

The _AppliedTo variable allows finding out the type of data, used for indicator calculation:

Data type

Meaning

Description of data used for indicator calculation.

0

The indicator uses the second OnCalculate() call form - the data for calculation are not specified by a certain buffer or data array

Close

1

Close prices

Open

2

Open prices

High

3

High prices

Low

4

Low prices

Median Price (HL/2)

5

Median price = (High+Low)/2

Typical Price (HLC/3)

6

Typical price = (High+Low+Close)/3

Weighted Price (HLCC/4)

7

Weighted price = (Open+High+Low+Close)/4

Previous Indicator's Data

8

Data of the indicator, which was launched on the chart before this indicator

First Indicator's Data

9

Data of the indicator, which was launched first on the chart

Indicator handle

10+

Data of the indicator, which was passed to the iCustom() function using the indicator handle. The _AppliedTo value contains the indicator handle

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
// Getting the type of data used for indicator calculation
   Print("_AppliedTo=",_AppliedTo);
   Print(getIndicatorDataDescription(_AppliedTo));
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Description of data used for indicator calculation               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string getIndicatorDataDescription(int data_id)
  {
   string descr="";
   switch(data_id)
     {
      case(0):descr="It's first type of OnCalculate() - no data buffer";
         break;
      case(1):descr="Indicator calculates on Close price";
         break;
      case(2):descr="Indicator calculates on Open price";
         break;
      case(3):descr="Indicator calculates on High price";
         break;
      case(4):descr="Indicator calculates on Low price";
         break;
      case(5):descr="Indicator calculates on Median Price (HL/2)";
         break;
      case(6):descr="Indicator calculates on Typical Price (HLC/3)";
         break;
      case(7):descr="Indicator calculates on Weighted Price (HLCC/4)";
         break;
      case(8):descr="Indicator calculates Previous Indicator's data";
         break;
      case(9):descr="Indicator calculates on First Indicator's data";
         break;
      default: descr="Indicator calculates on data of indicator with handle="+string(data_id);
         break;
     }
//---
   return descr;
  }

See also

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE