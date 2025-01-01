//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

// Getting the type of data used for indicator calculation

Print("_AppliedTo=",_AppliedTo);

Print(getIndicatorDataDescription(_AppliedTo));

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Description of data used for indicator calculation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string getIndicatorDataDescription(int data_id)

{

string descr="";

switch(data_id)

{

case(0):descr="It's first type of OnCalculate() - no data buffer";

break;

case(1):descr="Indicator calculates on Close price";

break;

case(2):descr="Indicator calculates on Open price";

break;

case(3):descr="Indicator calculates on High price";

break;

case(4):descr="Indicator calculates on Low price";

break;

case(5):descr="Indicator calculates on Median Price (HL/2)";

break;

case(6):descr="Indicator calculates on Typical Price (HLC/3)";

break;

case(7):descr="Indicator calculates on Weighted Price (HLCC/4)";

break;

case(8):descr="Indicator calculates Previous Indicator's data";

break;

case(9):descr="Indicator calculates on First Indicator's data";

break;

default: descr="Indicator calculates on data of indicator with handle="+string(data_id);

break;

}

//---

return descr;

}