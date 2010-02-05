CodeBaseSections
Experts

LoongClock - expert for MetaTrader 5

Loong | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10661
Rating:
(44)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\LoongClock\
cloongclock.mqh (11.59 KB) view
loongclock.mq5 (1.85 KB) view
A very simple sample of clock. You can select GMT, SERVER, or LOCAL time.

input ENUM_TIME_FUNC  inp_tf = TIME_FUNC_LOCAL;
CLoongClock c1;
int OnInit()
  {
   EventSetTimer(1); // 1 second
   c1.SetTimeFunc(inp_tf);
   return(0);
  }
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   EventKillTimer();
  }
void OnTimer()
  {
   c1.Timer();
   ChartRedraw();
  }

Loong Clock

