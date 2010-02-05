Watch how to download trading robots for free
LoongClock - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10661
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
A very simple sample of clock. You can select GMT, SERVER, or LOCAL time.
input ENUM_TIME_FUNC inp_tf = TIME_FUNC_LOCAL; CLoongClock c1; int OnInit() { EventSetTimer(1); // 1 second c1.SetTimeFunc(inp_tf); return(0); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); } void OnTimer() { c1.Timer(); ChartRedraw(); }
Loong Clock
