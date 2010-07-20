Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bulls Bears Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 22978
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Let's start from the simple things. The indicator is the sum of Bears Power and Bulls Power indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/58
Reversal Bar
The indicator helps to find the reversal bar of the trend.TimerClosingPeriod v.2
The updated version of TimeClosingPeriod indicator, it plots the time, remained to the current bar complete. At the last second it plays the sound file, specified in the input parameters.
Dual Trix 15 and 30
Dual Trix Indicator : 2 Moving Averages.NRTR
The NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator draws the base line (support and resistance) and a target line.