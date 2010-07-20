CodeBaseSections
Bulls Bears Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vasiliy Smirnov
Let's start from the simple things. The indicator is the sum of Bears Power and Bulls Power indicators.

Bulls Bears Power Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/58

