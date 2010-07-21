CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dual Trix 15 and 30 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

q_import | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
q_import
Views:
9290
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
monster_v2.mq5 (4.3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Dual Trix Indicator: 2 Moving Averages.

Dual Trix 15 and 30


Bulls Bears Power Bulls Bears Power

The indicator determines the bulls or bears prevail on the market and plots their strength.

Reversal Bar Reversal Bar

The indicator helps to find the reversal bar of the trend.

NRTR NRTR

The NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator draws the base line (support and resistance) and a target line.

The "Night" Expert Advisor The "Night" Expert Advisor

An Expert Advisor for trading during the night.