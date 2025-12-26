Watch how to download trading robots for free
Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA
ConceptBuilov RSI Pro is an automated trading system based on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) with additional filters to improve signal quality and reduce false entries.
Strategy Foundation
RSI Indicator
- Uses smoothed RSI (RSI Custom Smoothing 2)
- Period: configurable (default: 14)
- Key levels:
- Oversold: 35
- Overbought: 65
Entry LogicBuy Signal:
- RSI crosses above 35 (from below)
- Exits oversold zone
- Optional momentum confirmation
- RSI crosses below 65 (from above)
- Exits overbought zone
- Optional momentum confirmation
Protection System
1. Spread Filter
- Blocks trades when spread is too wide
- Configurable maximum (default: 30 pips)
- Reduces risk in unfavorable market conditions
2. Momentum Filter
- Requires confirmation of RSI direction
- Minimum change: 0.5 points
- Improves signal quality and reduces false signals
Risk Management
- Trailing Stop: automatically moves Stop Loss in profit
- Lot Management:
- Fixed lot size
- Minimum lot size
- Risk percentage from deposit
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: configurable levels
Additional Features
- Single Position: limits number of simultaneous positions
- Close Opposite: automatically closes opposite positions
- Reverse Signals: option to trade in reverse direction
- Signal Frequency: configurable frequency for signal search
Advantages
- Fully automated trading
- Additional filters for improved signal quality
- Flexible risk management
- Customizable parameters for different trading styles
Author: Aleksandr Builov Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 5
The strategy is designed for automated trading based on technical analysis of the RSI indicator with additional filters to improve the effectiveness of trading signals.
