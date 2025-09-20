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Pinbar Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Features:
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Detects Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars.
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Customizable parameters for pinbar structure and detection logic.
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Displays pinbars with colored arrows (lime for upward, red for downward).
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Supports pop-up alerts and push notifications
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Usage:
Apply to any chart timeframe. Modify input parameters to fine-tune pinbar detection or enable alerts for real-time notifications.
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