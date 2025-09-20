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Indicators

Pinbar Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
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8768
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Features:

  • Detects Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars.

  • Customizable parameters for pinbar structure and detection logic.

  • Displays pinbars with colored arrows (lime for upward, red for downward).

  • Supports pop-up alerts and push notifications




Usage:
Apply to any chart timeframe. Modify input parameters to fine-tune pinbar detection or enable alerts for real-time notifications. 

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