Plombiers - oscillator in the channel. - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 28662
-
Example of the channel and Stochastic oscillator. Sometimes this is useful - to observe the behavior of the oscillator in the channel. Greatly simplifies the evaluation of the situation.
By changing the parameters, you began to see clearly.
Plombiers Indicator - oscillator in the channel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/64
Bill Williams's Awesome Oscillator Indicator (AO) is a 34-period simple moving average, plotted through the middle points of the bars (H+L)/2, which is subtracted from the 5-period simple moving average, built across the central points of the bars (H+L)/2. It shows us quite clearly what’s happening to the market driving force at the present moment.Average True Range (ATR)
Average True Range Technical Indicator (ATR) is an indicator that shows volatility of the market.
The Accumulation/Distribution Indicator is determined by the changes in price and volume.Alligator
The Alligator Indicator is a combination of Balance Lines (Moving Averages).