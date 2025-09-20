당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Pinbar Detector - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 4448
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Features:
-
Detects Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars.
-
Customizable parameters for pinbar structure and detection logic.
-
Displays pinbars with colored arrows (lime for upward, red for downward).
-
Supports pop-up alerts and push notifications
-
Usage:
Apply to any chart timeframe. Modify input parameters to fine-tune pinbar detection or enable alerts for real-time notifications.
simple atr supertrend with rsi filterStochastic_Threads
Overlaying multiple stochastics with different periods will help beginner traders.
Showing different ways of the Aroon values calculationA script for a tester that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation features
This is a tester script that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation capabilities, allowing you to evaluate strategies according to complex user-defined criteria (with separation into in-sample and out-of-sample periods, advanced metrics and statistical tests).