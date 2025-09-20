코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Facebook에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

Pinbar Detector - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Duy Van Nguy
조회수:
4448
평가:
(4)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

Features:

  • Detects Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars.

  • Customizable parameters for pinbar structure and detection logic.

  • Displays pinbars with colored arrows (lime for upward, red for downward).

  • Supports pop-up alerts and push notifications




Usage:
Apply to any chart timeframe. Modify input parameters to fine-tune pinbar detection or enable alerts for real-time notifications. 

RSI adjusted SuperTrend RSI adjusted SuperTrend

simple atr supertrend with rsi filter

Stochastic_Threads Stochastic_Threads

Overlaying multiple stochastics with different periods will help beginner traders.

3 way Aroon value calculation 3 way Aroon value calculation

Showing different ways of the Aroon values calculation

A script for a tester that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation features A script for a tester that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation features

This is a tester script that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation capabilities, allowing you to evaluate strategies according to complex user-defined criteria (with separation into in-sample and out-of-sample periods, advanced metrics and statistical tests).