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Stochastic_Threads - indicator for MetaTrader 5

интернет | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Yordan Lechev
Yordan Lechev

Yordan Lechev

3 codes 2 topics 53 comments
Views:
4547
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Overlaying multiple stochastics with different periods will help beginner traders.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62740

ZIGZAG CALIBRATION TOOLS ZIGZAG CALIBRATION TOOLS

Allows you to easily visualize bullish and bearish periods confirmed by the zigzag indicator using vlines. You can control the display of the zigzag, choosing to start from the beginning of the chart or from a certain number of bars, as well as the display of labels showing the price of the peak or trough, the direction of the past period, and its amplitude in pips. Of course, it works on the main window as well as on sub-windows. WARNING!!! This is a valuable aid to understanding and calibrating indicators and developing strategies, but it is not intended for direct use. Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

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