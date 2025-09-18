Allows you to easily visualize bullish and bearish periods confirmed by the zigzag indicator using vlines. You can control the display of the zigzag, choosing to start from the beginning of the chart or from a certain number of bars, as well as the display of labels showing the price of the peak or trough, the direction of the past period, and its amplitude in pips. Of course, it works on the main window as well as on sub-windows. WARNING!!! This is a valuable aid to understanding and calibrating indicators and developing strategies, but it is not intended for direct use. Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

The RSI Engine EA is a highly versatile automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute trades based on signals from the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. Version 2.1 features optimized signal processing and enhanced stability. The EA provides a flexible framework with multiple RSI-based strategies, confirmation filters, and comprehensive trade management settings, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders.