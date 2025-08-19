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Close All Orders - expert for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
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Rating:
(5)
Published:
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Key Features:

  • Visual Button Interface - Easy-to-use buttons displayed directly on the chart
  • Close Market Orders - Instantly close all open positions with one click
  • Delete Pending Orders - Remove all pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit/Stop) at once
  • Flexible Options - Choose to close market orders, pending orders, or both
  • Real-Time Display - Live counter showing the number of market and pending orders
  • Confirmation Dialog - Optional safety confirmation before closing orders to prevent accidental actions
  • Customizable UI - Adjust button position, size, and colors to match your preferences
  • Detailed Reports - Get instant feedback on successfully closed and failed orders
  • Error Handling - Robust error management with detailed logging


Input Parameters:

Button Settings:

  • Button position (X, Y coordinates)
  • Button dimensions (Width, Height)
  • Custom colors for button and text

Close Settings:

  • Enable/disable market order closing
  • Enable/disable pending order deletion
  • Slippage tolerance
  • Confirmation dialog toggle

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to any chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading (Ctrl+E)
  3. Click the red "CLOSE ALL ORDERS" button to close all orders
  4. Click the blue "INFO" button to view current settings and order counts

Perfect For:

  • Emergency exit situations
  • End of trading session cleanup
  • Quick portfolio management
  • Risk management during high volatility
  • Traders managing multiple positions simultaneously

Note:

This EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled. The button interface provides a safe and efficient way to manage your orders without navigating through multiple menus.


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