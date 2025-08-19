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Close All Orders - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features:
- Visual Button Interface - Easy-to-use buttons displayed directly on the chart
- Close Market Orders - Instantly close all open positions with one click
- Delete Pending Orders - Remove all pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit/Stop) at once
- Flexible Options - Choose to close market orders, pending orders, or both
- Real-Time Display - Live counter showing the number of market and pending orders
- Confirmation Dialog - Optional safety confirmation before closing orders to prevent accidental actions
- Customizable UI - Adjust button position, size, and colors to match your preferences
- Detailed Reports - Get instant feedback on successfully closed and failed orders
- Error Handling - Robust error management with detailed logging
Input Parameters:
Button Settings:
- Button position (X, Y coordinates)
- Button dimensions (Width, Height)
- Custom colors for button and text
Close Settings:
- Enable/disable market order closing
- Enable/disable pending order deletion
- Slippage tolerance
- Confirmation dialog toggle
How to Use:
- Attach the EA to any chart
- Enable AutoTrading (Ctrl+E)
- Click the red "CLOSE ALL ORDERS" button to close all orders
- Click the blue "INFO" button to view current settings and order counts
Perfect For:
- Emergency exit situations
- End of trading session cleanup
- Quick portfolio management
- Risk management during high volatility
- Traders managing multiple positions simultaneously
Note:
This EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled. The button interface provides a safe and efficient way to manage your orders without navigating through multiple menus.
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