A powerful and feature-rich JSON library for MQL5, designed to bring a modern development experience similar to Python/JS

EA Spread lister shows the current, min and max values for all symbols / instruments.

The Cincin EA (v2.24) is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that executes conservative random trades on a specified symbol (e.g., EURUSD), with features like basket management, hedging, and position control.

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. Includes risk management features and trading time filter.