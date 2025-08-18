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Spread lister - current, min, max - expert for MetaTrader 5

Lars Rompe
Lars Rompe

Lars Rompe

Hello everybody!
2 codes 2 topics 224 comments
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Spread lister - current, min, max

Motivation to create such an EA:
All brokers have different rules on spreads - incl. fixed spread accounts, ECN, regular etc.

Some market EAs do have a build-in spread filter, others are developing own EAs with the need to know and potentially filter high spread phases.

Therefore it is important to know the spreads with your broker and account. Otherwise, one EA and settings might work for one trader while another would fail.


Description:
This simple EA can be assigned to any chart that is not used for real trading.


In case you have performance issues, you might increase the default from 1 second to e.g. every 15 sec.

The min and max values are listed per day.
The table / min max values will be reset at midnight (broker and terminal time).

You may decide to toggle to pips instead of points in the settings.

All instruments that are in your Market watch (shortcut ctrl-u) are shown by default.

You may decide to sort by highest spread in the settings as well.


As formatting with standard comment function is an issue, I created a box and inserted the values. 
Every line gets a new OBJ_LABEL.
Background and chart is not used, so grid and background can be removed.

Please find attached the mq5 code plus (in the zip) the compiled ex5.

Screenshot of EA result on chart:

Spread lister in action


Screenshot of the settings:

Spread Lister - settings



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