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Spread lister - current, min, max - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Spread lister - current, min, max
Some market EAs do have a build-in spread filter, others are developing own EAs with the need to know and potentially filter high spread phases.
Therefore it is important to know the spreads with your broker and account. Otherwise, one EA and settings might work for one trader while another would fail.
Description:
This simple EA can be assigned to any chart that is not used for real trading.
In case you have performance issues, you might increase the default from 1 second to e.g. every 15 sec.
All instruments that are in your Market watch (shortcut ctrl-u) are shown by default.
You may decide to sort by highest spread in the settings as well.
Please find attached the mq5 code plus (in the zip) the compiled ex5.
Screenshot of EA result on chart:
Screenshot of the settings:
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