FractalsPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
An indicator lets you specify the number of bars separately before and after the current High / Low (fractal) can.
It uses CalcFrac Class from CalcFrac.mqh Library.
Input parameters:
|Input parameter
| Value
|Description
| CompleteBarsOnly
|true
| Converts only with finished bars
| FractalsPeriodBefore
|2
| Number of bars before the current High / Low
| FractalsPeriodAfter
|5
| Number of bars after the current High / Low
| Maxbar
|100
| Number of bars in the calculation
