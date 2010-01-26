CodeBaseSections
FractalsPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

An indicator lets you specify the number of bars separately before and after the current High / Low (fractal) can.

It uses CalcFrac Class from CalcFrac.mqh Library.

Input parameters:

Input parameter Value
Description
 CompleteBarsOnly
 true
 Converts only with finished bars
FractalsPeriodBefore
 2
 Number of bars before the current High / Low
FractalsPeriodAfter
 5
 Number of bars after the current High / Low
Maxbar
 100
 Number of bars in the calculation

