Indicator Description: PTB.mq5 Overview: The PTB.mq5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates short-term and long-term high and low prices, along with Fibonacci retracement levels based on these extremes. Features: Short-Term High and Low: Identifies immediate support and resistance over a user-defined short length. Long-Term High and Low: Analyzes broader market trends over a longer period. Fibonacci Levels: Plots key retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) for potential reversal points. Input Parameters: shortLength: Number of candles for short-term calculation. longLength: Number of candles for long-term calculation. Visual Representation: Distinct colors and widths for each line to differentiate between high/low and Fibonacci levels. Usage: Helps traders identify entry/exit points and monitor market trends based on historical price levels.

The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.