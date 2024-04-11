In previous code I used the time to detect a new bar. This time let's use the bars count to detect a new bar. it's way lighter and faster than using the time method.

Declare the variables in integer data type to store the bar counts.

data type to store the bar counts. Assign the bars count for the "BarsTotal_OnInt" at the initialization.

at the initialization. Use iBars(); function to assign the bars count for the "BarsTotal_OnTick" variable at live chart. This variable is updated on every tick.

function to assign the bars count for the variable at live chart. This variable is updated on Use comments and alerts to check the code accuracy.