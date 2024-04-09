Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Counter Attack Candlestick - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8009
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Dominant Candle
Dominant Candle is a a two candlestick set where the wicks intersect each other but body of the candles are either gapped up, gapped down or equalCode Block for "Trailing Stop" based on current market price. (Ask / Bid)
This code block loops through all opened position and do trailing based on Ask and Bid prices.
Candle Analysis Report
This script helps traders understand the distribution and range of candles in a specific period, which can be useful for making trading decisions such as determining which historical values to use for Take Profit or Stop Loss.A Code block to detect A "New Candle/Bar" using bars history (very effective way)
If you only want to execute your code blocks "only once per bar" it's important to check if there is new bar arrived or not.