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Indicators

Logarithmic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sardion Maranatha
Sardion Maranatha

Sardion Maranatha

First Geometry...then Music...then Astronomy... thank God for the beautiful knowledge
5 codes 168 comments
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Quoted from Wikipedia:

In mathematics, the logarithmic mean is a function of two non-negative numbers which is equal to their difference divided by the logarithm of their quotient. This calculation is applicable in engineering problems involving heat and mass transfer.



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