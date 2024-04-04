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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Logarithmic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quoted from Wikipedia:
In mathematics, the logarithmic mean is a function of two non-negative numbers which is equal to their difference divided by the logarithm of their quotient. This calculation is applicable in engineering problems involving heat and mass transfer.
Use as is or develop further to serve your purpose
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