Clickable button excample (close all positions) - expert for MetaTrader 5
An example of adding buttons for your advisors.
In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments.
In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48267
