CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Clickable button excample (close all positions) - expert for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Davydov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
752
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An example of adding buttons for your advisors.

In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments.

In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48267

    DeltaFusionLite DeltaFusionLite

    DeltaFusion Lite is the simplified version of the DeltaFusionPro indicator for MT4. It calculates and displays Cumulative Delta and Net Delta, giving traders a clear view of buying and selling pressure within each candle. By analyzing the distribution of volume between bid and ask, it helps identify market sentiment shifts, potential reversals, and various types of divergences between price and volume.

    Functions for X to time, Y to price and vice versa Functions for X to time, Y to price and vice versa

    Functions for use instead of ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY, working correctly and quickly over the entire range of input parameters

    Aklamavo Quarters Theory Aklamavo Quarters Theory

    This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.

    Function for calculating lot size from risk per deposit Function for calculating lot size from risk per deposit

    The function calculates the lot size of an open position. The opening price of a deal, the price of stop loss level and the risk per deal in per cent of the deposit are passed as parameters