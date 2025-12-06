Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DeltaFusionLite - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 1717
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Key Features:
Cumulative Delta: Tracks aggregated buy and sell volume over time.
Net Delta: Shows the difference between buying and selling pressure for each bar.
Session Reset: Allows custom session start times for intraday analysis.
Smoothing: Includes EMA smoothing for cleaner and more readable delta curves.
Purpose:
Ideal for traders who want to monitor order flow dynamics, volume imbalances, and divergences between price and delta without complex multi-timeframe calculations. It’s lightweight, fast, and focused on essential delta metrics.
Examples of Divergences Detectable with DeltaFusion Lite:
Bullish Divergence
Price makes new lows, but Net Delta shows higher lows → selling pressure is weakening, possible bullish reversal.
Price makes new highs, but Net Delta shows lower highs → buying pressure is fading, possible bearish reversal.Hidden Divergence
Price makes a higher low, while Cumulative Delta makes a lower low → confirms continuation of the bullish trend.Exhaustion Divergence
Strong price movement without confirmation in delta → indicates low participation, possible correction ahead.
Functions for use instead of ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY, working correctly and quickly over the entire range of input parametersDeveloping Multicurrency Expert Advisor - source codes from the article series
Source codes written in the process of developing a library for creating multi-currency Expert Advisors combining multiple instances of different trading strategies.
An example of adding buttons for your advisors. In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments. In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.Aklamavo Quarters Theory
This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.