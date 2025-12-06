DeltaFusionLite

Key Features:



Cumulative Delta: Tracks aggregated buy and sell volume over time.

Net Delta: Shows the difference between buying and selling pressure for each bar.

Session Reset: Allows custom session start times for intraday analysis.

Smoothing: Includes EMA smoothing for cleaner and more readable delta curves.





Purpose:

Ideal for traders who want to monitor order flow dynamics, volume imbalances, and divergences between price and delta without complex multi-timeframe calculations. It’s lightweight, fast, and focused on essential delta metrics.





Examples of Divergences Detectable with DeltaFusion Lite:

Bullish Divergence

Price makes new lows, but Net Delta shows higher lows → selling pressure is weakening, possible bullish reversal.

Price makes new highs, but Net Delta shows lower highs → buying pressure is fading, possible bearish reversal.

Price makes a higher low, while Cumulative Delta makes a lower low → confirms continuation of the bullish trend.

Strong price movement without confirmation in delta → indicates low participation, possible correction ahead.



