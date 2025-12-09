This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.

An example of adding buttons for your advisors. In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments. In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.