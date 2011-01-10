Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DXMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7352
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The DMI Expanded Moving Average Indicator. The DMI and HLrange are used.
Trade signals based on three moving averages is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Price Crossover with Moving Average Indicator
Trade signals based on price crossover with moving average indicator (CSignalMA from MQL5 Standard Library) is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.
Trade signals based on price crossover with moving average indicator confirmed by ADX is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.SelfGenerator
This script generates a file with its source code (solution of the classical program in MQL5). It may be useful to study programming and algorithms.