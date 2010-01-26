CodeBaseSections
ColorLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorLine indicator shows the line of the price moving average on the chart.

The line has diffrent colors (100 bars has the same color). The color settings of the line is changing every 5 ticks, there are 3 color schemes.

ColorLine indicator color scheme 1

ColorLine, color scheme 1

ColorLine indicator color scheme 2

ColorLine, color scheme 2

ColorLine indicator color scheme 3

ColorLine, color scheme 3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23

