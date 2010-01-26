Join our fan page
Custom Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 31260
-
The Custom Moving Average is example of the Custom User Indicator - it calculates and shows the Moving Average.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25
The ColorLine indicator shows the line of the price moving average on the chart. The line has diffrent colors (100 bars has the same color). The color settings of the line is changing every 5 ticks, there are 3 color schemes.ColorBars
The ColorBars Indicator paints bars with different colors depending on the volume changes. If the volume has increased, the color is green, overwise the color is red.
The Demarker Indicator (DeM) is based on the comparison of the period maximum with the previous period maximum. When the indicator falls below 30, the bullish price reversal should be expected. When the indicator rises above 70, the bearish price reversal should be expected.Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO)
The Detrended Price Oscillator eliminates the trend effect of price movement. This simplifies the process of finding out cycles and overbought/oversold levels.