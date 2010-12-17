Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Control Panel for the Contest - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 21810
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Decription:
The Control Panel can be used for the manual trading, intraday scalping etc. The Panel is designed for scalping.
It looks as follows:
Figure 1. Control Panel
Top panel:
- Title and version;
- GMT time;
- local time;
Left panel:
- Trade volume is a sum of the values, selected at trade panel. It allows you to set trade volume fast and accurate. It allows you to quickly and accurately set the desired trade volume. The values can be defined in input parameters of the Expert Advisor (up to 9 values);
- Buy/Sell buttons - to open long/short position. The volume of the position is shown below the Buy button.
Right panel:
- Close ALL, closes the opened position on the current price;
- Loss Break, sets Stop Loss for Even Break level, defined in the input parameters;
- Reverse, reverses the opened position;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/222
TradeXpert
Control panel for the MQL5 Best Graphic Panel Contest.Exp5-VirtualTradePad for mt5 v 4 (Contest version)
This Expert Advisor will simplify the manual trading. It supports the One-Click trading.
eInTradePanel
The eInTradePanel is a panel for manual trading, it has some useful functions. It needs the minimum space on the chart.History of trade
The script allows you to place the deals history on the chart using the graphic objects.