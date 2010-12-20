Watch how to download trading robots for free
History of trade - script for MetaTrader 5
The script allows you to place the deals history on the chart using the graphic objects.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/243
