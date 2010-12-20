CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

History of trade - script for MetaTrader 5

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7636
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script allows you to place the deals history on the chart using the graphic objects.

Deals on the chart


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/243

eInTradePanel eInTradePanel

The eInTradePanel is a panel for manual trading, it has some useful functions. It needs the minimum space on the chart.

Control Panel for the Contest Control Panel for the Contest

The panel simplifies manual trading and trailing of the opened position.

"MCM Control Panel" for Multicurrency Expert Advisors and Indicators "MCM Control Panel" for Multicurrency Expert Advisors and Indicators

The MCM Control Panel provides the solution for multicurrency trading in MetaTrader 5.

FAT PANEL FAT PANEL

The Panel Designed for "Best Graphic Panel in MQL5" Contest. This graphic panel allows to automate manual trading. It has many functions, including the visual construction of trading strategies.