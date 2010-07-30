An Expert Advisor - Index Moving Average

This Expert Advisor implements the trading strategy, based on the Index Moving Average (IMA) indicator, its money management system dependent on the specified risk and loss size.



The strategy

The daily bars are used for trading. The signals checks when the new bar is appear.



The formulae is:



k=(ima0 – ima1)/|ima1|

where ima0 – the current value of IMA indicator, ima1 – is the previous value of the IMA indicator.

Open long position, when k>= 0,5;

Open short position, when k<= -0,5.

The management of opened position is based on the trailing stop, specified in the value of the take parameter.

The loss trade is closed, according the specified drop parameter.



The lot size is changed with the minimal step up to the value, specified in max_lots parameter.



If this value is equal to 0, the lot can be from the minimal up the maximal allowed for the symbol.