CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Heiken Ashi On Adaptive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

extern.fx | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
18380
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is the Heiken Ashi indicator, based on the averaged Open, High, Low and Close prices, averaged using the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA).

The input parameters are the same as for AMA.

Heiken Ashi On Adaptive Moving Average

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/150

An Expert Advisor - Index Moving Average An Expert Advisor - Index Moving Average

This Expert Advisor uses the Index Moving Average indicator.

Index Moving Average Index Moving Average

The indicator shows the rate of change of the simple moving average.

Free Fuzzy Logic Library functions Free Fuzzy Logic Library functions

The API functions to Free Fuzzy Logic Library.

spread_on_chart spread_on_chart

The spread_on_chart indicator shows the current values of spread, stop and freeze levels.