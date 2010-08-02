Watch how to download trading robots for free
Heiken Ashi On Adaptive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is the Heiken Ashi indicator, based on the averaged Open, High, Low and Close prices, averaged using the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA).
The input parameters are the same as for AMA.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/150
