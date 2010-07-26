Watch how to download trading robots for free
I wrote this Expert Advisor for checking of the effectiveness trading during the night.
An Expert Advisor trades on EURUSD (M15), according the signals of Stochastic indicator. It uses a simple money management system.
Recommendations:
- It isn't recommended to use this Expert Advisor in real trade!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/147
