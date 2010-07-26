CodeBaseSections
The "Night" Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Kornishkin
night.mq5 (7.59 KB) view
I wrote this Expert Advisor for checking of the effectiveness trading during the night.

An Expert Advisor trades on EURUSD (M15), according the signals of Stochastic indicator. It uses a simple money management system.


The Night Expert Advisor test results


The Night Expert Advisor test results

Recommendations:

  • It isn't recommended to use this Expert Advisor in real trade!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/147

