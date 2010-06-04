Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPR_Hist - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- maloyz
- Views:
- 7713
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ulterior
It's MQL5 version of the indicator, published here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9187.
The input parameter PERIOD is the value of the standard WPR indicator.
EURUSD M15
Recommendations:
- Attention - the signal lines of trend reversal isn't filtered.
- It's better to use it at several timeframes for the confirmation of divergence.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/119
HI LO Indicator
This is HILO IndicatorZigZagNN
The indicator shows recalculated ("broken") highs/lows of the standard ZigZag indicator.
FIR_filter
Moving Average, calculated using the digital filter.Export historical data
The script purpose is to export historical rates data to format, convenient for analysis in external programs.