CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WPR_Hist - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ulterior | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
maloyz
Views:
7713
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
wpr_hist.mq5 (6.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Ulterior

It's MQL5 version of the indicator, published here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9187.

The input parameter PERIOD is the value of the standard WPR indicator.

EURUSD M15

WPR_Hist

Recommendations:

  • Attention - the signal lines of trend reversal isn't filtered.
  • It's better to use it at several timeframes for the confirmation of divergence.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/119

HI LO Indicator HI LO Indicator

This is HILO Indicator

ZigZagNN ZigZagNN

The indicator shows recalculated ("broken") highs/lows of the standard ZigZag indicator.

FIR_filter FIR_filter

Moving Average, calculated using the digital filter.

Export historical data Export historical data

The script purpose is to export historical rates data to format, convenient for analysis in external programs.