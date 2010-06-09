CodeBaseSections
Indicators

FIR_filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

fir_filter.mq5 (2.41 KB)
The indicator shows moving average, calculated using the digital filter. In this example the Hann Window is used.

You can use the other filter coefficients, just modify them in OnInit():

   for(int k=0;k<Per;k++)
   {
      w[k]=0.5-0.5*MathCos(2.*pi*(k+1)/(Per+1));
      wsum+=w[k];
   }

FIR_filter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/120

