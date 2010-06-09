Watch how to download trading robots for free
FIR_filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Vladimir
- 11600
The indicator shows moving average, calculated using the digital filter. In this example the Hann Window is used.
You can use the other filter coefficients, just modify them in OnInit():
for(int k=0;k<Per;k++) { w[k]=0.5-0.5*MathCos(2.*pi*(k+1)/(Per+1)); wsum+=w[k]; }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/120
