10 Monday Reads

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- What Is Global Market Turbulence Telling Us? (FT)
- When Stocks Are Expensive, Returns Have Been Lower (The Upshot) see also How Low Will Stocks Go? (WSJ)
- Seeking a Cause After a Benchmark Bond’s Unnerving Move (Dealbook)
- Five Reasons to Worry About Deflation (Washington Wire)
- GM’s Hit and Run: How a Lawyer, Mechanic and Engineer Blew Open the Worst Auto Scandal in History (Pando)
- European Banks and the Global Banking Glut (Piera)
- The Plot Against Public Education: How Millionaires and Billionaires Are Ruining Our Schools. (Politico)
- This Could Be the Future of Battlefield Robotics (NextGov) see also Baidu Embraces Artificial Intelligence to Build a Better Search Engine (Businessweek)
- Nerd Culture Is Destroying Silicon Valley (Quartz)
- How To Make $500,000 A Year On Twitter (Fast Company)
What are you reading?