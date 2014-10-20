10 Monday Reads

What Is Global Market Turbulence Telling Us? (FT)



When Stocks Are Expensive, Returns Have Been Lower (The Upshot) see also How Low Will Stocks Go? (WSJ)



How Low Will Stocks Go? (WSJ) Seeking a Cause After a Benchmark Bond’s Unnerving Move (Dealbook)



Five Reasons to Worry About Deflation (Washington Wire)



GM’s Hit and Run: How a Lawyer, Mechanic and Engineer Blew Open the Worst Auto Scandal in History (Pando)



European Banks and the Global Banking Glut (Piera)



The Plot Against Public Education: How Millionaires and Billionaires Are Ruining Our Schools. (Politico)



This Could Be the Future of Battlefield Robotics (NextGov) see also Baidu Embraces Artificial Intelligence to Build a Better Search Engine (Businessweek)



Baidu Embraces Artificial Intelligence to Build a Better Search Engine (Businessweek) Nerd Culture Is Destroying Silicon Valley (Quartz)



How To Make $500,000 A Year On Twitter (Fast Company)



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