The ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) library has revolutionized automated trading. Previously, the path from idea to implementation was long and complex: a researcher would train a model in Python, and a development engineer would have to rewrite all the logic in a more productive language like C++.
ONNX Strategy 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170202?source=Site+Profile#description
The EA Quantum Lab community presents ONNX Strategy 1, the first trading robot of its kind built on the full integration of the ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) format. This isn't just another Expert Advisor: it's powered by deep learning neural networks that improve on classic strategies without changing their logic. We've trained five unique models, and the first one is ready to change the way you think about gold trading.
For traders, this means a transition from "bulky" solutions to "lightweight" and high-performance strategies.
Timeframe: M15
Symbols: XAUUSD
Account Type: Any (ECN, Pro, Standard)
Leverage: from 1:100
Recommended Deposit: from $1,500
How does it work? System architecture
Code example (PyTorch):
import torch # Предположим, у нас есть обученная модель 'model' и пример входных данных 'dummy_input' torch.onnx.export(model, dummy_input, "trading_model.onnx", input_names=['input'], output_names=['output'], opset_version=13)
Key parameter: opset_version must be version 13 or higher to ensure all modern model operators work correctly.
Stage 3: Integration into MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
This is the most interesting stage. The generated .onnx file is added to the MQL5 Expert Advisor's resources.
Example logic in MQL5:
// Загрузка модели long model_handle = OnnxCreate("trading_model.onnx"); // Подготовка входных данных (массив float) float input_data[window_size][features]; // ... (заполнение данными из текущего рынка) // Принятие торгового решения if(output[0] > 0.5) OpenBuy();
Conclusion
The ONNX library is a bridge between the world of advanced data analysis in Python and the world of high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It allows traders-programmers to harness the full power of neural networks (LSTM, GRU, CNN) for price prediction without sacrificing execution speed.
By integrating ONNX into MQL5, traders can train financial market models in their preferred development environment (Python) and then trade with low network costs, high order book update speeds, and asynchronous order submission. This opens up new opportunities previously available only to select professionals and institutional traders.
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Myfxbook Monitoring: https://telegra.ph/Myfxbook-Quantum-Lab-Technologies-12-15
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