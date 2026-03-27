iVISTscalp5 — Timing-Based Market Forecasting System

iVISTscalp5 is not a typical trading indicator.





It is a timing-based forecasting system designed for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on when the market is most likely to move, not just where the price may go.





Unlike traditional indicators that analyze price, volume, or trend, iVISTscalp5 works with time cycles, market rhythms, and recurring timing patterns.





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🔹 What makes iVISTscalp5 different?

• Provides exact timing (time windows) for potential market reversals

• Generates BUY / SELL forecasts based on time levels

• Calculates average profit potential for each timing

• Builds weekly forecasts in advance

• Works with 120+ financial instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Oil, Gas)





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🔹 Dual Forecast System





iVISTscalp5 displays two types of forecasts simultaneously:

• Short-term (e.g. 7 minutes) — for fast scalping

• Mid-term (e.g. 60 minutes) — for trend direction





This allows traders to see both:

👉 precise entry timing

👉 overall market structure





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🔹 Key Concept





The core idea behind #iVISTscalp5:





The market is driven not only by price, but by time.





Price can move unpredictably —

but significant movements often occur at specific time intervals.





iVISTscalp5 is designed to identify these moments.





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🔹 Ease of Use

• Works out of the box with optimized settings

• No complex configuration required

• Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders





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🔹 Weekly Forecast Planning





The system allows exporting a full weekly forecast in text format, including:

• exact timing

• direction

• potential profit





This enables traders to plan their trading week in advance.





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⚠️ Important Note





iVISTscalp5 is not a “holy grail”.





It is a professional tool for working with market timing,

and its effectiveness depends on discipline and risk management.





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🔑 Summary





iVISTscalp5 shifts the focus from:





❌ “Where will price go?”

to

✅ “When will the market move?”





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⏰ iVISTscalp5 — Your Timing Edge in the Market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70310?source=Site+Profile+Seller

#QuantTrading #AlgorithmicTrading #MarketTiming #iVISTscalp5



