FOR FREE - Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator

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Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines Donchian Channel logic with Zig-Zag swing detection. It helps traders visualize market structure, trend direction, and key swing points directly on the chart.

The indicator is designed for traders who focus on trend and structure analysis.

Indicator Logic

The Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator uses Donchian Channel boundaries to identify price extremes and applies Zig-Zag logic to connect significant swing highs and lows. This approach filters minor price fluctuations and highlights meaningful market movements.

The result is a clear and structured view of trend development.





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Key Features

Combination of Donchian Channels and Zig-Zag logic

Automatic detection of swing highs and lows

Clear visualization of market structure

Helps identify trend direction and pullbacks

Suitable for trend-following and breakout analysis

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator is best used as a market structure and trend analysis tool. Traders typically combine it with support and resistance levels, price action, or higher-timeframe bias to improve trade selection.