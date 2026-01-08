FOR FREE - NDOG Reversal Zones MT5

>> Download the NDOG Reversal Zones MT5 Indicator for FREE HERE <<

NWOG & NDOG Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The NWOG & NDOG Indicator is designed to identify New Week Opening Gap (NWOG) and New Day Opening Gap (NDOG) zones on MetaTrader 5 charts. These zones represent areas of potential price imbalance that often attract market reactions.

The indicator helps traders focus on reversal zones MT5 based on session and opening price behavior rather than lagging indicators.

Indicator Logic

The indicator automatically detects opening gaps formed at the start of a new trading day or week. These gaps are displayed as clearly marked zones on the chart, highlighting areas where price may react, rebalance, or reverse.

Such reversal zones MT5 are commonly used in institutional and Smart Money–based analysis to track unfinished price activity.





Key Features

Automatic detection of NWOG and NDOG zones

Clear visualization of potential reversal areas

Based on opening price imbalance logic

Useful for intraday and swing trading

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use The indicator is best used as a contextual tool. Traders monitor reversal zones MT5 and wait for confirmation from price action or market structure before entering trades. It is intended to support disciplined decision-making rather than provide direct entry signals.



