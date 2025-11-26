TurboGain EA ////////////Don't go to the market, let the market come to you.//////////

Advanced Automated Expert Advisor Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Fully Automated Trading – Smart – Reliable





Demo Performance

MT5 = version

Overview:

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets including:

Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

It operates on the H1 timeframe and leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as deep learning and neural networks to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

Note: Default settings are not optimized for best performance .

✅ Please use the SET file For brokers who offer a 3-decimal price for gold like EXNESS brokerUPDATE 11-11-2025 = Medium Risk for recommended operation.

✅ Please use the SET file For brokers who offer a 2-decimal price for gold like fpmarkets + icmarkets broker UPDATE 11-11-2025 = Medium Risk for recommended operation.

✅ Added Preset Files for FT MO Challenges:

New optimized settings are included for FT MO challenges ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 accounts, fully aligned with FT MO’s risk management and daily loss rules.

Only one setup file for backtesting.

The rest of the files will be provided after purchase. contact me

Key Features:

Fully Automated Trading Execution

Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with no manual intervention required.

Support for Multiple Financial Assets

Compatible with trading on:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Dow Jones (US30)

Nasdaq 100 (US100)

Bitcoin (BTC)

Artificial Intelligence + Smart Money Strategy (SMC)

TurboGain EA incorporates AI and deep learning to analyze both historical and real-time data. It follows the Smart Money Concept, identifying:

Market structure

Institutional order blocks

Liquidity zones

Institutional price action patterns

This allows TurboGain to trade in alignment with the movements of professional traders and institutional money.

Smart News Handling – A Unique Feature ( Watch the video)

TurboGain EA performs smart maneuvering during high-impact news events.

When a pending order is triggered, the EA briefly enters “intelligent tracking mode”—a short idle state that allows the market to move before reacting.

This delay gives trades space to develop profits during sharp price movements. Afterward, the EA resumes its activity and manages exits using percentage-based closing logic.

The smart profit tracking and partial closing mechanisms operate continuously and dynamically, adapting to every price movement in real time.

Strict Risk Management

No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

Includes fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for capital preservation.

Smart Profit Protection

Features a dynamic trailing system and intelligent profit-locking mechanism to adapt to market behavior.

Prop Firm Compatible

Fully compatible with top prop firms such as FTMO.

Important Note – Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability and performance:

High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate data Demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live market conditions Live trading deployment, executed exclusively with the EXNESS broker to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage

No need to worry or hesitate – TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level.

We proudly offer it as a stable, trustworthy Expert Advisor ready for serious traders.

System Requirements:

Minimum Deposit: $100

Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Account Type: RAW or ECN or ZERO

Hosting: A VPS is highly recommended for uninterrupted performance

Recommendations:

Begin with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the system

Use the provided SET file (Medium Risk) for optimal operation

Stay up to date with new software releases and performance updates

Always apply solid risk management practices

Performance report on a real account with FT MO

----------------------------------------------- IN EXNES REAL TRADING